Liam Hemsworth's Selfie with His Rescue Dogs Will Melt Your Heart 

Liam Hemsworth melted hearts the world over when he took to Instagram yesterday to celebrate Take Your Dog To Work Day. The Independence Day: Resurgence star published an adorable selfie that captured a candid glimpse of his two rescue dogs in the backround behind him. In the shot, the canines are completely oblivious to the fact their dad is snapping the pic, but the result is cute nonetheless. The Australian heartthrob paired the image with the hashtags "#takeyourdogtoworkday #Tani #Dora #Rescue" and a fitting set of emoji paw prints.

Hemsworth's favorite four-legged friends, Tani and Dora, make regular appearances in his Instagram feed. The Hunger Games actor has posted multiple selfies with the two, from a carefree closeup with Tani at the start of summer to a gorgeous shot with Dora in front of an old truck. The animal lover adopted "'gigantic' rescue pup" Dora, named after Dora The Explorer, last November with help from girlfriend Miley Cyrus. Dora was welcomed home by older sister Tani, who Hemsworth had already had for about a year. Scroll on to see some of the trio's best shots, and get ready to swoon.

#takeyourdogtoworkday #Tani #Dora #Rescue 🐾 A photo posted by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Jun 24, 2016 at 11:57am PDT

A photo posted by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on May 20, 2016 at 9:01am PDT

A photo posted by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Mar 10, 2016 at 2:07pm PST

A photo posted by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Feb 3, 2016 at 7:30am PST

A photo posted by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Jan 24, 2016 at 8:14pm PST

Love these girls. #rescuedogs A photo posted by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Nov 29, 2015 at 5:05pm PST

New "gigantic" rescue pup! Dora the Explorer. #rescuedog! A photo posted by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Nov 16, 2015 at 10:11pm PST