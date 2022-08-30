Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Have Reportedly Ended Their Relationship

The two have been together for over four years.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on August 30, 2022 @ 06:01PM
Photo: Getty Images

It seems to be over for longtime couple Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone. After more than four years together, People reports that the pair has called it quits, according to multiple sources.

The duo kept their relationship mostly private, only attending a few public events together, including the 2020 Oscars, where they sat front row with DiCaprio's friend and co-star Brad Pitt. According to the outlet, they were first romantically linked back in January 2018, after they were spotted out together in Aspen, Colorado.

In 2019, a source told People that the couple was "pretty serious." "It's definitely not a casual relationship," the insider said. "Camila spends a lot of time at his house. Camila is long known as Leo's girlfriend. And Leo introduced her to both of his parents long ago."

During a 2019 interview with The Los Angeles Times, Morrone addressed their age gap. "There's so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."

The two were also together "24/7" during the COVID-19 lockdown, according to a source via People, who added that DiCaprio "loves being with" Morrone.

