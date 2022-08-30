Celebrity Leonardo DiCaprio Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Have Reportedly Ended Their Relationship The two have been together for over four years. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 30, 2022 @ 06:01PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images It seems to be over for longtime couple Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone. After more than four years together, People reports that the pair has called it quits, according to multiple sources. The duo kept their relationship mostly private, only attending a few public events together, including the 2020 Oscars, where they sat front row with DiCaprio's friend and co-star Brad Pitt. According to the outlet, they were first romantically linked back in January 2018, after they were spotted out together in Aspen, Colorado. Leonardo DiCaprio and His Girlfriend Camila Morrone Were Spotted On a Rare Outing In 2019, a source told People that the couple was "pretty serious." "It's definitely not a casual relationship," the insider said. "Camila spends a lot of time at his house. Camila is long known as Leo's girlfriend. And Leo introduced her to both of his parents long ago." During a 2019 interview with The Los Angeles Times, Morrone addressed their age gap. "There's so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date." The two were also together "24/7" during the COVID-19 lockdown, according to a source via People, who added that DiCaprio "loves being with" Morrone. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit