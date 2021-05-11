Camila Morrone Posted Rare Public Support for Boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio
The private couple rarely share photos of each other online.
Model and actress Camila Morrone just showed her longtime boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio some rare public support via social media. On Tuesday, the Oscar-winning actor shared a sneak peek from his upcoming movie Apple Original, Killers of the Flower Moon to his Instagram.
"First look at #KillersOfTheFlowerMoon. See link in bio," the Titanic star wrote. The Mickey and the Bear actress — whose relationship with DiCaprio is fairly private — reposted her boyfriend's Instagram to her story, sans caption.
Morrone and DiCaprio have kept their relationship largely under wraps, rarely appearing at public events together or sharing photos of each other online.
The Martin Scorsese movie stars DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone in a 1920s Oklahoma, when a woman from the Osage Native American Tribe Mollie Burkhart (Gladstone) falls in love with Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio). Killers of the Flower Moon is based on David Grann's acclaimed bestseller of the same name depicting the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.
DiCaprio and Morrone were recently spotted together a few weeks ago at a beach in Malibu. They were photographed with a group of friends, including DiCaprio's friend, actor Emile Hirsch. In the photos obtained by Just Jared, the couple showed some rare PDA as they lounged on the beach.