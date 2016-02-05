This Is Who Leonardo DiCaprio Really Takes to Every Red Carpet Event

Leonardo DiCaprio is a 2016 award season staple. Luckily for Leo lovers everywhere, his challenging role in The Revenant has earned him nods at nearly every awards show this year, which means he’s showed up, dapper as can be, to each high-profile event. He spends most of his time during red carpet interviews talking about the need for more creative films like The Revenant, as he’s not necessarily there to talk fashion. That said, his handsome look is clearly implied: He looks super sharp each and every time.

That’s because the Hollywood native has a secret weapon helping him every time he’s on the red carpet: Giorgio Armani. DiCaprio’s been a fan of Armani’s perfectly tailored Italian suits and expertly-crafted tuxedos for more than two decades, and has been loyal to the brand since he was 17 years old. He even continued his love affair with Armani on-screen, when he wore his designs as Jordan Belfort in The Wolf of Wall Street, a role that earned him an Oscar nod.

Most recently, he’s worn Armani to the Rome, Paris, London, Los Angeles, and New York premieres of The Revenant, as well as throughout this awards season, at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and Critics' Choice Awards. (It’s eight times in less than two months, if you’re counting like we are.)

So, it’s pretty much a guarantee that DiCaprio will again wear Armani to the Academy Awards on Feb. 28. And if he happens to go on stage to accept his long-awaited Best Actor Oscar—since he’s pretty much a shoe-in—we can bet he’ll look damned good in Armani doing so.

Not that you need proof, but just in case: Scroll down for his 17 best Armani looks, from 2002 to today.