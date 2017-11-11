43 Times Birthday Boy Leonardo DiCaprio Made Us Fall in Love

Olivia Bahou
Nov 11, 2017 @ 9:00 am

Happy birthday, Leonardo DiCaprio! Everyone’s “boo boo” turns 43 years old today, and what a run it has been. 2016 will go down in the record books for a lot of things, but its biggest triumph might just be DiCaprio’s long-awaited Oscar win.

Last year, the veteran actor finally took home the trophy for his role as frontiersman Hugh Glass in The Revenant, a story of man versus wild. But we fell in love with Leo long before he held that coveted first Academy Award. From Growing Pains to Romeo and Juliet, and, of course, Titanic, the hunky actor has a long history of melting America’s hearts.

Off screen, the famous bachelor is just as dorkily lovable, becoming an instant meme just for walking down the street, playing with a water gun, or dancing at Coachella. After all, who else could inspire legions of headlines just by renting a Citi Bike?

VIDEO: Leonardo DiCaprio and President Obama Talk Climate Change

Our love for Leo conquers all; thus, we recapped 43 times we fell for the man. Let us count the ways.

To state the obvious, he's ridiculously attractive.

Like, really, really good looking.

Hello, handsome.

He made us swoon as Jack in Titanic.

And totally could have fit on that floating piece of wood.

But "Rose" never let go.

And the two have remained close friends.

He cares about the planet.

And all of its inhabitants.

He's even taken his cause to the White House.

He loves dogs.

And cares about kids.

So he graciously takes selfies with them.

He was once an adorable kid himself.

Like, seriously adorable.

And he made an even cuter Oscar winner.

He enjoys some good ol' retail therapy.

And walks like this in real life.

But his favorite mode of transportation is a Citi Bike.

Have we mentioned how much he loves them?

He rides bikes on dates.

In the heat of the summer.

And in the fall.

He knows the importance of a selfie stick.

And of America's treasure, Jacob Tremblay.

He's a total mama's boy.

And took Mom as his date to the Oscars, obvi.

He was tight with his grandmother too.

Clearly, he sticks by his girls.

In good times, and in bad.

As a teenager, he was already incredible at acting.

He grew up to become the perfect Romeo.

He charmed us with his moves in Wolf of Wall Street.

He filled our hearts with laughter in Catch Me If You Can.

And broke them as Jay Gatsby.

He's been friends with Mark Wahlberg since 1994.

And best buds with Tobey Maguire since the '80s.

They can often be spotted strolling around N.Y.C.

He's chill with Johnny Depp.

He's a jokester with Jonah Hill.

And he has acted as a mentor to Zac Efron.

So today, we honor America's "boo boo."

We're raising a glass to you, Leo.

