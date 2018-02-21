whitelogo
Lenny Kravitz
Celebrity
Ryan Reynolds Is Now the Proud Owner of a Gin Company
Feb 21, 2018 @ 2:15 pm
Celebrity
Nicole Kidman Reveals She Was Once Engaged to Lenny Kravitz
Feb 16, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
Celebrity
29 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Related
Jan 05, 2017 @ 3:45 pm
Most Recent
Fashion
Style Lessons Famous Daughters Learned from Their Rockstar Dads
Jun 19, 2016 @ 11:45 am
Celebrity
Watch Diane Keaton Pick Her Favorite Hollywood Hunk in a Game of "Who'd You Rather?" on
Ellen
Jun 17, 2016 @ 9:30 am
Celebrity Moms
Zoë Kravitz and Mom Lisa Bonet Look Like Sisters in Calvin Klein's New Campaign
Jan 13, 2016 @ 12:15 pm
Fashion
The 11 Best Collaborations to Shop This Month
Nov 05, 2015 @ 4:15 pm
Most Recent
Home & Decorating
Lenny Kravitz's Sexy New Furniture Collection for CB2 Is Here
Oct 13, 2015 @ 8:30 pm
Home & Decorating
Preview Lenny Kravitz's Hip Furniture Collection for CB2 Before It Goes on Sale
Sep 09, 2015 @ 1:45 pm
Movies
Elizabeth Banks on Directing Pitch Perfect 2: "I Had a Lot of Confidence Going into It"
Mar 29, 2015 @ 4:18 pm
Red Carpet
Katy Perry Will Take the Stage with a Domestic Abuse Survivor at the Grammys
Feb 06, 2015 @ 12:32 pm
Tech
The Best Celebrity Instagrams from the 2015 Super Bowl
Feb 02, 2015 @ 11:37 am
Super Bowl
Lions, Sharks, and Lenny Kravitz? Oh My! What to Expect from Katy Perry's Halftime Show
Jan 30, 2015 @ 10:02 am
Super Bowl
Idina Menzel and John Legend Are Added to the Superstar Super Bowl Lineup
Jan 16, 2015 @ 11:15 am
Celebrity
In Honor of Jay Z's Birthday, See His Best On-Stage Moments With Wife Beyoncé
Dec 04, 2014 @ 9:15 am
Movies
Zoe Kravitz Turns 26! Check Out The Birthday Girl's Ever-Changing Hairstyles
Dec 01, 2014 @ 9:30 am
Movies
InStyle’s Complete List of Hunger Games Coverage!
Mar 23, 2012 @ 2:20 pm
Movies
The Hunger Games: Elizabeth Banks Would Try on Lenny Kravitz's Clothes
Mar 19, 2012 @ 12:10 pm
Movies
New Hunger Games Clip: Katniss Meets Cinna!
Mar 07, 2012 @ 12:30 pm
Makeup
The Hunger Games Makeup Secrets
Mar 06, 2012 @ 5:35 pm
Super Bowl
Katharine McPhee and Tim Tebow's NFL Party and More!
Feb 06, 2012 @ 4:21 pm
Movies
The Hunger Games Casts Lenny Kravitz as Cinna
May 26, 2011 @ 1:21 pm
Transformations
Lenny Kravitz's Changing Looks
