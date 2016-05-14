Lena Dunham's Friends Wish Her a Happy 30th Birthday

A 30th birthday is a big deal for anyone, but apparently even more so if you are Girls actress and writer Lena Dunham. The HBO star's closest friends took to social media to pay homage to the member of their #girlsquad yesterday, welcoming her into the next decade of her life.

Reese Witherspoon (who recently celebrated her 40th birthday) posted a snap of herself and Dunham on Instagram, saying: #HBD to this brilliant, creative, sparkly lady! Keep shining bright...Welcome to your 30's!!" Bestie Taylor Swift couldn't choose one photo to share, so she made a collage of four of her favorites with a sweet shoutout on social media: "One of my favorite people in the world turns 30 today and I can't help but think about how different my life would've been without our long talks, arts and crafts projects, and running-into-each-others'-arms- hugs...Everyone who knows you is better because of it." Dunham's Girls co-star Allison Williams joined in, captioning a throwback picture from Season One: "I've adored and admired you since somewhere around this scene in our 1st episode."

RELATED: Lena Dunham is 30! 30 Times The Birthday Girl Kept It Real—and We Loved Her For It



Throw in heaps of flowers from boyfriend Jack Antonoff and a teenage photo from her childhood babysitter, and it seems Dunham had a pretty epic birthday. Cheers, Lena!

One of my favorite people in the world turns 30 today and I can't help but think about how different my life would've been without our long talks, arts and crafts projects, and running-into-each-others'-arms-hugs. Thanks for being you, Lena. Everyone who knows you is better because of it. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @lenadunham ❤️ A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 13, 2016 at 1:34pm PDT

@lenadunham, I've adored and admired you since somewhere around this scene in our 1st episode. The love has only grown since then, and it won't stop now that you're no longer in your 20s. Happy 30th to the woman who changed my entire life by taking a chance on a newcomer. I love you Leensy. A photo posted by Allison Williams (@aw) on May 13, 2016 at 1:53pm PDT

happy birthday LD love of my life I'm so thrilled you are 30 pic taken 2 hours ago wish I was back there in the car now. I'd be in hell without lena A photo posted by jack antonoff (@jackantonoff) on May 13, 2016 at 10:59am PDT

Arrived home from a late night of shooting to find this display waiting for me. I already love being 30 (and I love my boyfriend. A lot a lot a lot.) UPDATE: Asked sleeping Jack if he made me the birthday sign. He mumbled sarcastically "no, I ordered it." A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on May 12, 2016 at 11:06pm PDT



