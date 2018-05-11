whitelogo
whitelogo
Lena Dunham
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Lena Dunham
Videos
How to Get Over a Breakup, According to Lena Dunham
May 11, 2018 @ 2:45 pm
Videos
So, Does This Mean Lena Dunham Likes the Met Gala After All?
May 08, 2018 @ 10:45 am
Videos
Lena Dunham Poses Wearing Only Body Paint in Portrait Taken by Her Mom, Laurie Simmons
May 05, 2018 @ 7:00 am
Most Recent
Videos
5 Celebrities Who Spoke Out Against the Met Gala
Apr 30, 2018 @ 12:00 pm
Celebrity
Demi Lovato and 7 Stars Get Real About Mental Health Struggles
Apr 11, 2018 @ 10:15 am
Videos
Even Lena Dunham's Mom Questions If She Bit Beyoncé
Mar 31, 2018 @ 2:00 pm
Videos
Who Bit Beyoncé? These Are the Prime Suspects
Mar 27, 2018 @ 3:15 pm
Most Recent
Movies
Zosia Mamet and Lena Dunham Would Do a
Girls
Movie, Under This Condition
Feb 16, 2018 @ 1:00 pm
Videos
What Lena Dunham's Full Hysterectomy Means for Her Plans to Have Children
Feb 14, 2018 @ 10:45 am
Videos
Jennifer Garner Will Be Funny in Her First Return to TV Since
Alias
Feb 09, 2018 @ 12:00 pm
Videos
Why Lena Dunham Says She’ll Always Wear Her Ring from Ex Jack Antonoff
Jan 10, 2018 @ 7:30 am
Videos
Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff Call It Quits After More Than Five Years Together
Jan 08, 2018 @ 9:15 pm
Christmas
17 Gifts Celebrities Gave This Holiday Season
Dec 26, 2017 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity
25 Stars Who Suffer from Imposter Syndrome
Dec 08, 2017 @ 11:45 am
Videos
Girls
Writer Accused of Sexual Assault Clarifies That Alleged Victim Never Asked Him for Money
Dec 07, 2017 @ 7:15 pm
Videos
Lena Dunham Says She Warned Hillary Clinton's Campaign About Harvey Weinstein
Dec 06, 2017 @ 8:15 am
Shoes
The Only Holiday Party Shoe You'll Ever Need
Dec 05, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
Thanksgiving
24 Things to Do While You're Stuck in Transit on Your Way to Thanksgiving
Nov 21, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Videos
Lena Dunham Apologizes for Defending
Girls
Writer Accused of Sexual Assault
Nov 19, 2017 @ 1:15 pm
Celebrity
Feeling Down? Lena Dunham Has 6 Fun Suggestions
Nov 02, 2017 @ 2:00 pm
Celebrity Hairstyles
Lena Dunham Just Dyed Her Pixie Cut Blue
Oct 12, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Videos
Lena Dunham Calls for Men to Denounce Harvey Weinstein
Oct 09, 2017 @ 9:30 pm
Celebrity
Actresses Lend Support to the Women Who Spoke Out Against Harvey Weinstein
Oct 05, 2017 @ 5:30 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!