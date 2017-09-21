whitelogo
whitelogo
Leighton Meester
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Leighton Meester
Videos
Gossip Girl
's Steamiest Sex Scenes Were Too Racy to Air
Sep 21, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
TV Shows
28
Gossip Girl
GIFs That Will Give You All the Feels
Sep 20, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
TV Shows
6 Plot Changes That Made the
Gossip Girl
Show Better Than the Books
Sep 19, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Most Recent
TV Shows
8 Things
Gossip Girl
Got Dead Wrong About Living in N.Y.C.
Sep 19, 2017 @ 2:30 pm
Reviews & Coverage
Which
Gossip Girl
Character Are You? Take Our Quiz to Find Out
Sep 19, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
TV Shows
Gossip Girl
Turns 10! Reminisce With the Show's Top Fashion Moments
Sep 19, 2017 @ 10:45 am
Fashion
5 Back-to-School Styling Tips Inspired by
Gossip Girl
Aug 28, 2017 @ 6:30 pm
Most Recent
Fashion
The Must-See Fashion Looks of the Week: Rihanna, Cara Delevingne, and More
Jul 26, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
Celebrity
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Have a "Seth and Blair Day"
Jun 29, 2017 @ 3:00 pm
Videos
Leighton Meester Has Serious Eyebrow Regrets
Feb 23, 2017 @ 9:15 am
Transformations
Leighton Meester's Changing Looks
Feb 01, 2017 @ 1:00 am
Videos
Adam Brody Regrets Taking Fashion Cues from Vanilla Ice and The Coreys as a Younger Man
Sep 08, 2016 @ 9:30 am
Reviews & Coverage
The 6 TV Shows
InStyle
Editors Are Watching This Week
Sep 05, 2016 @ 9:00 am
Celebrity
Adam Brody Bonds with His Baby Daughter in the Most
Adorable
Way
Aug 26, 2016 @ 5:15 pm
Star Couples
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Are Too Cute in a Rare Red Carpet Appearance
Aug 24, 2016 @ 10:15 am
TV Shows
We Noticed One Major Trend with the New Fall TV Shows
May 22, 2016 @ 3:30 pm
Celebrity
You Won't Believe How Much These Celebrities Look Alike
Apr 20, 2016 @ 6:00 am
Celebrity
Leighton Meester Turns 30! See Her Unbelievable Beauty Transformation
Apr 09, 2016 @ 8:00 am
Celebrity
Watch Leighton Meester Cover "Blue Christmas"
Dec 21, 2015 @ 1:30 pm
Celebrity Moms
Leighton Meester Shares a Photo From a Fun Girls' Night Three Months After Giving Birth
Nov 20, 2015 @ 11:15 am
Celebrity
See Blake Lively's
Gossip Girl
Audition Tape
Oct 07, 2015 @ 9:30 am
Celebrity
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Welcome Their First Child
Sep 24, 2015 @ 3:15 pm
Celebrity
Here's Your Chance to Raid Leighton Meester's Closet
Jul 08, 2015 @ 5:00 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!