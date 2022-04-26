Lea Michele Wore a Sheer Gown Over High-Waisted Underwear on the Red Carpet

From Hollywood's biggest night to more low-key celebrity excursions, it's impossible to ignore the absolute chokehold sheer clothing has on fashion right now. The latest to sport the see-through trend was none other than Lea Michele, and her red carpet ensemble definitely served all the drama.

On Monday, the actress stepped out for the premiere of Spring Awakening: Those You've Known in New York City. Lea wore a black floor-length gown for the occasion, complete with an opaque bust and a patterned sheer skirt. She layered the gauzy dress over a pair of high-waisted black underwear and accessorized with simple silver earrings and her glitzy wedding ring. Lea styled her long brown waves in a low ponytail parted down the middle.

Lea michele sheer black dress Credit: Getty Images

The HBO documentary's premiere, which looks back on the Tony Award-winning show's run, comes 15 years after Spring Awakening first debuted on Broadway. Lea opened up about her experience playing Wendla in the angsty coming-of-age musical alongside Jonathon Groff's Melchior in the special, and revealed that she and Groff became "so intertwined."

"At one point, I literally showed him my whole vagina," Michele shared in the doc before adding. "He was like, 'I've never seen a woman's vagina before. Would you show me?' And I was like, 'Sure.' And I took a desk lamp … and showed him. That's how close we are…. But I've never seen Jonathan naked. I've never seen his penis."