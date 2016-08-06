Lea Michele Sizzles in Sexy Sheer Getup

Just after stripping down to nothing at all for a recent magazine shoot, Lea Michele continues to flaunt her incredible figure. The Scream Queens left a little more to the imagination when she took to Instagram yesterday to share a sizzling photo of herself in a brand new getup.

Titling the mirror-image post, "BLACK MAGIC," the 29-year-old conjures up next-level sex appeal as she poses in a revealing all-black ensemble that showcases her enviable physique. Having a penchant for plunging necklines, the Glee alum sported a sheer low-cut bodysuit in a lacy zigzag design. She paired the lingerie-inspired look with high-waisted black jean cut-offs and a black coat draped behind her. Crediting the outfit to Switch Boutique, the brunette beauty let her stylish look and knockout figure take center stage, staying fresh faced and throwing her highlighted tresses up into a high bun.

BLACK MAGIC// @switchboutique 📸 A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Aug 5, 2016 at 5:35pm PDT

Earlier in the day, Michele shared another risque shot from her completely nude magazine shoot. She captioned the post, "One of my favorite shots straight from the lens at my @ukwomenshealth shoot.. #nofilter." The actress is a serious supporter of healthy living and regularly posts evidence of her workouts on Instagram. It couldn't be more clear that all her hard work is paying off.