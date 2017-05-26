Now this is how you dip into summer.

Although the official start of the season hasn’t hit just yet, it certainly felt like it was here at Popchips’ 10th birthday celebration at the W Hollywood in Los Angeles Thursday night. And diehard Popchips fan Lea Michele was front and center to kick off the Memorial Day weekend fête.

“I’ve had Popchips in my cupboard at home for probably as long as Popchips have been out,” the former Scream Queens star told InStyle. “For me, it is the best go-to, easy, healthy snack. I love the salted vinegar flavor, I love the barbecued flavor, I love the sour cream and chive flavor. I really do keep it in my home because I think if you have accessibility to healthy stuff, then you’re more likely to eat better in your every day-to-day life.”

Adding that she’s a “very healthy eater,” Michele said she likes to keep other healthy snacks in her kitchen too, including carrots and hummus, fresh berries, and grapefruit. “I snack a lot on fruits and vegetables. I love fresh seaweed snacks, and I like to keep almonds, goji berries, and healthy stuff around me all the time so I never feel hungry.”

Fresh off her tour, Michele strolled into the event flashing her megawatt smile in a floral white lace Self-Portrait dress complete with black trim (below), and swooned over the swan and popsicle pool floats that lined the walkway. She made sure to stop by the confetti-filled video booth that came complete with a Beyoncé-esque fan, and tossed around an oversized bag of Popchips while she was at it.

Tiffany Rose/Getty

“I’m just now back in L.A., so happy to be home. I could not be happier to be home and be here today,” she told us, adding that her stylist Brad Goreski helped her choose the perfect look for the poolside bash. “I wanted a sunny summer dress to kick off the summer. I think this outfit is just perfect for being back, starting the summer off, and for today’s event.”

In addition to munching on healthy snacks, Michele told us she works out in a variety of ways to stay in shape, not just for bikini season, but all year long. “I love Pilates,” she said. “Right now, I like to rotate different things. I’m doing Body by Simone. I go to CorePower for hot yoga, I’m hiking, and I do throw SoulCycle in there, but I have my new faves, which I’m keeping in a rotation.”

Time to break a sweat!