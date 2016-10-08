Lea Michele and Emma Roberts Hilariously Pose as Gigi and Bella Hadid

We're not the only ones who are obsessed with Gigi and Bella Hadid, the modeling sisters who are taking over the world one runway at a time. Celebrities, including Scream Queens costars Lea Michele and Emma Roberts, are just as enamored with the sibling duo. The two actresses struck a pose on Instagram yesterday, and they made sure to channel their "inner Bella and Gigi" to get the perfect shot.

Roberts, the 25-year-old actress who plays Chanel on Scream Queens, and and 30-year-old Michele, who plays Hester, couldn't resist showing off their chic outfits on the way to set. Roberts is wearing a plum Jill Stuart sweater with shoulder cutouts, a black Jill Stuart skirt, and Jill Stuart sandals, and Michelle is rocking a red one-shoulder jumpsuit that ties at the waist. Both ladies have their hair down and styled naturally as they snapped a picture for social media. Michele posted the image, writing, "Channeling our inner Bella & Gigi @emmaroberts."

Channeling our inner Bella & Gigi 💕 @emmaroberts A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Oct 7, 2016 at 4:11pm PDT

The duo also shared a cute video with co-star John Stamos—they're using the bunny filter on Snapchat to distort their voices. Roberts shared the video and wrote, "Happy Friday #ScreamQueens @johnstamos @msleamichele."

Happy Friday #ScreamQueens @johnstamos @msleamichele 💗🐰 A video posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Oct 6, 2016 at 11:21am PDT

And, of course, the two actresses couldn't resist posting solo shots of their amazing outfits! They both look stunning, if we do say so ourselves.

Nothing like October sunshine 🔮 @kakeykake @britelkin A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Oct 7, 2016 at 2:40pm PDT

Today's Look 🍒 A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Oct 7, 2016 at 1:28pm PDT

🍒 A video posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Oct 7, 2016 at 1:28pm PDT

