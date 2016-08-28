Lea Michele Celebrates Final Weekend in Her Twenties at Disneyland

Happy early birthday to Lea Michele! The Scream Queens star and Glee alum turns 30 tomorrow, but she hasn't wasted any time celebrating the big 3-0.

Yesterday she indulged her inner child, celebrating her very last weekend in her twenties at Disneyland. She took to Instagram to post a cute pic commemorating the occasion, captioning the photo, "Best day ever in @disneyland," adding a touch of magic with the sparkles emoji before continuing with, "Celebrating my final weekend in my 20s!" In the photo the brunette beauty is seen posing with a friend in front of the amusement park's entrance, sporting a black one-piece and light washed jean cutoffs. The 29-year-old looked ready for action in bright white sneakers and a high slicked-back ponytail. She accessorized with reflective aviators and a black Givenchy Pandora crossbody bag.

Best day ever in @disneyland ✨ Celebrating my final weekend in my 20's! 😍💕💕💕 A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Aug 27, 2016 at 6:20pm PDT

The actress got a head start on birthday festivities last week enjoying an intimate birthday dinner with friends that ended with a spread of desserts complete with sparklers. "Make a wish.." Michele captioned a photo of her beaming before a dish with "Happy Birthday" written in chocolate. We can already tell that this lady's thirties are going to be just as bright and magical as her twenties.

Let the birthday festivities begin! Thank you @rokusunset for a fabulous night! ✨✨#dirty30 ✨✨ A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Aug 21, 2016 at 9:37pm PDT