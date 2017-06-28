Lea Michele's Tropical Escape Makes Us Want to Head for the Beach with Our Best Girlfriends ASAP

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Faith Cummings
Jun 28, 2017 @ 10:15 am

Let's be honest: There's really nothing better than a girls' trip.

We live for them all year-round, but they're particularly stellar in the summer. Bikinis, glasses of rosé, reading poolside, dancing all night: sounds magical doesn't it? Lea Michele is doing all of the aforementioned with her BFFs right now, and she's sharing some amazing photos on Instagram that are making us want to plan our next girls' getaway right now.

🍑

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

She's been keeping the captions short—it's hard to go in-depth when you're having so much fun—but the imagery speaks a thousand words all on its own. She kicked off the extravaganza with a cheeky (literally) photo—perfecting her bambi pose in a hammock, while sporting a barely-there bikini. 

WATCH: Go Inside Lea Michele's L.A. Home

 

The other shots are all the inspiration we need to start planning our next tropical trip with our girlfriends in tow. 

It really doesn't get any better than this... 🙌🏻🌊💓

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

GIRLS 🌊

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

