Laverne Cox Sounds Off About Trump's Transgender Military Ban

Laverne Cox is answering Donald Trump's transgender military ban with a call to action.

After Trump took to Twitter this morning to announce a decision banning all transgender people from serving in the U.S. military "in any capacity," the actress and LGBT activist joined other celebrities in condemning the president's actions:

"I have met many transgender Americans over the years who have served or are currently serving our country in the military. I have heard from them humiliating stories of being misgendered and experiencing various kinds of mistreatment when they are willing to put their lives on the line in ways many of us would never do including our current president," Cox said, referring to the controversy surrounding Trump's medical deferment from the military during the Vietnam War.

"This latest reversal of another Obama administration policy continues to send the message to trans Americans that our lives, our safety, and service are less valuable and unwanted in this country, the country I love and hold so dear," Cox continued, ending with a powerful call to action: "Let's all come together and send the message to trans Americans that despite what this president and administration proclaims, that trans lives, safety, and service are valuable, that they matter."

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

Kudos to Laverne for speaking up.