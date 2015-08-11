Lauryn Hill's Daughter Is All Grown Up and Gorgeous

Remember back in the '90s when Lauryn Hill gave birth to her daughter, Selah Marley (who also happens to be Bob Marley's granddaughter), and it was huge news? But then frosted eyeliner happened and you forgot all about it? Well, Selah is all grown up and she's insanely gorgeous.

*drumroll*

Miss it already ✨🇫🇷 A photo posted by selah (@selahmarley) on Jul 16, 2015 at 7:35pm PDT

Selah looks like the perfect combination of her mom and her dad (aka Rohan Marley), and a singing career isn't out of the question. "One day I was like, 'Mom, you wanna sign me at Sony?'" Selah, who has also dabbled in modeling, told Teen Vogue. Hill's response? "Let me hear your stuff and I'll think about it."

Check out more photos of the 16-year-old serving glam below, including one where she's casually hanging out with Drake:

🌞✨ A photo posted by selah (@selahmarley) on Jul 20, 2015 at 5:03pm PDT

baewatch ✨🌞 A photo posted by selah (@selahmarley) on Jul 3, 2015 at 4:36pm PDT

Summer Jam A photo posted by selah (@selahmarley) on Jun 7, 2015 at 3:27pm PDT

u know the shit A photo posted by selah (@selahmarley) on Jun 5, 2015 at 9:02pm PDT

"you look like you're holding in air" -@raideto A photo posted by selah (@selahmarley) on May 28, 2015 at 1:16pm PDT