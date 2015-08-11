Lauryn Hill's Daughter Is All Grown Up and Gorgeous

Anthony Barboza/Getty Images
Remember back in the '90s when Lauryn Hill gave birth to her daughter, Selah Marley (who also happens to be Bob Marley's granddaughter), and it was huge news? But then frosted eyeliner happened and you forgot all about it? Well, Selah is all grown up and she's insanely gorgeous.
*drumroll*
Selah looks like the perfect combination of her mom and her dad (aka Rohan Marley), and a singing career isn't out of the question. "One day I was like, 'Mom, you wanna sign me at Sony?'" Selah, who has also dabbled in modeling, told Teen Vogue. Hill's response? "Let me hear your stuff and I'll think about it."
