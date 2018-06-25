Lauren Graham’s Chic Book Club Bag Fits Just About Everything 

Courtesy Lauren Graham
Samantha Simon
Jun 25, 2018 @ 9:30 am

Gilmore Girls actress Lauren Graham has always enjoyed a “steady diet” of compelling literature. “My friends and I used to pass around anything we’d just finished—we had our own little community library,” she says. These days the three-time author (who recently released In Conclusion, Don't Worry About It, an expanded version of the 2017 commencement speech she gave at her hometown high school), is in a “de facto book club” with her editor and another novelist. “We write, talk about books, and then drink. Ideal book-club activities!”

Courtesy Ballantine Books

We asked Graham to fill us in on her ultimate book club essentials, from her favorite authors to her signature cocktail. Scroll down for all of her top picks.

For more stories like this, pick up InStyle's June issue, on newsstands and available for digital download now.

1 of 8 Amazon

PERFECT PLAYLIST 

“My taste in music hasn’t evolved since college, so I still listen to Squeeze, Fleetwood Mac, and Joni Mitchell.” 

Advertisement
2 of 8 Foodcollection/Getty Images

MEAL PLAN 

“I take hosting very seriously, and you can never go wrong with ordering sushi or getting takeout from By Chloe. You can even do both!”

3 of 8 nambitomo/Getty Images

BRIGHT BLOSSOMS 

“I like a wild and messy bunch of flowers. Peonies are my favorite.”

Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy Amazon

MOST INSPIRING AUTHORS 

Nora Ephron wrote so honestly and with such economy—I just went down a deep rabbit hole of rereading her essays. As an actor who also became a writer, I’ve always related to Carrie Fisher’s books, and I grew up studying Dorothy Parker and Flannery O’Connor. These women had such distinct voices.” 

Advertisement
5 of 8 Jonathan Kantor/Getty Images

SIGNATURE COCKTAIL 

“I love a tequila-based drink, especially a pink one. Patron Silver is my favorite.” 

Advertisement
6 of 8 Lauren Graham/Twitter

SOCIAL STUDIES 

“I’m always giving and receiving recommendations on Twitter. It’s become a global book club of sorts.” 

Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy AOD New York

BOOK BAG 

“Everything’s easier when you’re hands-free. I just got this really beautiful backpack from OAD.” 

available at nordstrom.com $525 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

CURRENT READ 

"Educated by Tara Westover is fascinating."

available at amazon.com $18 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!