Lauren Conrad Demos How to Elevate Rainy Weather Dressing 

Gloomy skies and drops of rain can’t stop Lauren Conrad from spreading a little sunshine. Monday morning the former Laguna Beach star braved the wet streets of New York City as she made her way into the Good Morning America studios to dish on all things Celebrate ($17; amazon.com), her glossy new book on entertaining. For the occasion Conrad didn’t seem to pay much attention to the spring showers and instead kept it cool with a neutral toned look that mixed her casual all-American style with a work-appropriate twist.

She rocked a white Jonathan Simkhai dress with a tailored gray coat, ankle-strap heels, and a black leather Mansur Gavriel handbag. Her wavy half-braided, half-down locks remained in place as she arrived to the early morning show, where the author chatted with host Lara Spencer and revealed her tips and tricks to host an affordable party for any occasion. The entrepreneur switched it up for her on-camera appearance and ditched the coat—the perfect move to let the dress do the talking.

Splash News

Watch the full video above to see Conrad talk about Celebrate.