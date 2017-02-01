10 Reasons Birthday Girl Lauren Conrad Will Make the Best Mom

For those of us who grew up with L.C. in those early days of reality TV, it’s hard to believe that the SoCal native is a bonafide adult. Indeed, Lauren Conrad (who celebrates her birthday today) is no longer an ambitious teen—and at 31 years old she's a lifestyle expert, an Instagram master, and a mother-to-be.

Conrad, wife to William Tell since 2014, got off to an exciting start this year when she announced her pregnancy on Instagram. “Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet ...” the Hills alum captioned a sonogram photo.

Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet... A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:57am PST

Our imaginations have already skipped ahead to Conrad’s journey through motherhood and we absolutely cannot wait for those Insta photos of Baby Tell to start clogging our feed.

VIDEO: Beauty Talk with Lauren Conrad

From what we've seen, L.C. has all the makings of an incredible parent: Ahead, find out the reasons why.