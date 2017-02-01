10 Reasons Birthday Girl Lauren Conrad Will Make the Best Mom

laurenconrad/Instagram
Isabel Jones
Feb 01, 2017 @ 6:45 am

For those of us who grew up with L.C. in those early days of reality TV, it’s hard to believe that the SoCal native is a bonafide adult. Indeed, Lauren Conrad (who celebrates her birthday today) is no longer an ambitious teen—and at 31 years old she's a lifestyle expert, an Instagram master, and a mother-to-be.

Conrad, wife to William Tell since 2014, got off to an exciting start this year when she announced her pregnancy on Instagram. “Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet ...” the Hills alum captioned a sonogram photo.

Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet...

A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on

Our imaginations have already skipped ahead to Conrad’s journey through motherhood and we absolutely cannot wait for those Insta photos of Baby Tell to start clogging our feed.

VIDEO: Beauty Talk with Lauren Conrad

 

From what we've seen, L.C. has all the makings of an incredible parent: Ahead, find out the reasons why.

1 of 10 laurenconrad/Instagram

She Remembers What It's Like to Be a Kid

It takes a certain level of understanding and relatability to parent, and L.C. has a surplus of both. Conrad posts adorable throwback photos from her childhood all the time; she's in touch with that childlike sense of wonder and all that comes with it. Sometimes, you just need a pet unicorn to get through the day and L.C. gets that. 

Advertisement
2 of 10 laurenconrad/Instagram

She's Awesome at Halloween

Lauren C. is a pro when it comes to all things Halloween. She goes all out costume-wise and isn't afraid to play up the spook-factor. No matter what direction Baby Tell's interests take, we're sure L.C. will be more than happy to help throw a theme-appropriate party. 

3 of 10 laurenconrad/Instagram

She Knows How to Capture a Moment

L.C. keeps her life well-documented—we're sure life with baby will be no exception. Conrad and her husband will have decades of embarrassing throwback photos to torment their child with for years and years to come.

Advertisement
4 of 10 laurenconrad/Instagram

She's a Lover of all things adorable

A baby will fit perfectly into L.C.'s cutie-abundant life. Adorable husband, cute pups ... baby is clearly the missing factor here. 

Advertisement
5 of 10 laurenconrad/Instagram

Birthday Décor Is Her Forte

Back in 2014, Conrad surprised her then boyfriend (and current husband!) William Tell with a balloon-filled bedroom on his special day. We can only imagine the b-day surprises Lauren will have in store for her own child—like, honestly, L.C., can you adopt us?

Advertisement
6 of 10 laurenconrad/Instagram

She has brilliant taste in onesies

You already know Baby Tell is going to be the chicest infant in the game.

Advertisement
7 of 10 laurenconrad/Instagram

She's a sucker for Disneyland

The fun-loving Cali girl has a soft spot for the happiest place on Earth—we have a feeling her new arrival might follow in his or her mama's footsteps. 

Advertisement
8 of 10 laurenconrad/Instagram

She Makes a Mean Pie

Baking skills are a major plus in the parenting game. L.C.'s next of kin will surely hold fond memories of Mom's delicious (and aesthetically pleasing) apple pies. 

Advertisement
9 of 10 laurenconrad/Instagram

She Loves to Cuddle

Aw, Baby Tell is going to make the sweetest cuddle buddy! We hope Chloe and Fitz don't get too jealous of the new family member.

Advertisement
10 of 10 laurenconrad/Instagram

She Stands Up for What She Believes In

Most importantly, L.C. will make a great mom because she'll teach her child to be true to him or herself and fight for what's right. No one puts Lauren in the corner and with brave a mom her, we're sure the same will go for Baby Tell. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!