Shoppable Proof That Snow White Is Lauren Conrad’s Favorite Disney Princess

Can you honestly blame Snow White for taking a bite of that tempting red apple? No, because we’re about to figuratively fall victim to Kohl’s new holiday launch in a similar way.

The retailer has once again teamed up with reality TV star-turned-designer Lauren Conrad, to develop an LC Lauren Conrad collection based on Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Although you may be envisioning the princess’s adorable, cuddly, and even goofy friends, there’s nothing dopey about the range.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

courtesy Kohl's

The affordable selection, which begins at $14 to $70, features a mix of movie-inspired ready-to-wear items and accessories. Conrad’s assortment reflects her own dusty, Southern California style with chunky gold and silver jewels (there’s an owl-pendant necklace thrown in there) along with blue heels, ankle-strap flats, and a ring designed to look like a twig.

Additionally, there’s a mix of cartoon-inspired items like a white tunic with a colorful image of Snow White, along with more minimalist items that come in dark-toned florals.

RELATED VIDEO: 10 of Lauren Conrad's Most Magical Instagrams

Scroll down to see more of the standout pieces—and visit kohls.com to shop the collection now.