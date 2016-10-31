Lauren Conrad's California Home Is Every Bit as Dreamy as Her Instagram

What’s it like to live like Lauren Conrad? The former reality star, known for her effortlessly chic style, gave MyDomaine an exclusive peek inside her home—and it’s every bit as gorgeous, glamorous, and true to LC’s signature style as you’d expect.

For Conrad, her California upbringing, combined with a dreamy flair for all-things pastels and floral, appears to have influenced her home décor choices. Inside the Cali pad, which overlooks the Pacific Palisades, she and husband William Tell created a romantic oasis that’s sprinkled with boho-chic, texturized details for a relaxed retreat after a long day’s work.

“I think when you’re in L.A., it’s nice to sort of step away to a place that’s a little quieter at the end of the day,” she says. “So that was a major draw for us.”

To see inside, keep scrolling through the photos below. We’re sure you’ll find yourself swooning over LC’s Cali-cool design choices, especially the kitchen, which is one of her favorite rooms in the house, since she loves to bake and entertain.