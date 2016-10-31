Lauren Conrad's California Home Is Every Bit as Dreamy as Her Instagram

Justin Coit for MyDomaine
Anna Hecht
Oct 31, 2016 @ 6:00 pm

What’s it like to live like Lauren Conrad? The former reality star, known for her effortlessly chic style, gave MyDomaine an exclusive peek inside her home—and it’s every bit as gorgeous, glamorous, and true to LC’s signature style as you’d expect.

For Conrad, her California upbringing, combined with a dreamy flair for all-things pastels and floral, appears to have influenced her home décor choices. Inside the Cali pad, which overlooks the Pacific Palisades, she and husband William Tell created a romantic oasis that’s sprinkled with boho-chic, texturized details for a relaxed retreat after a long day’s work.

“I think when you’re in L.A., it’s nice to sort of step away to a place that’s a little quieter at the end of the day,” she says. “So that was a major draw for us.”

VIDEO: Go Inside Lea Michele's L.A. Home

To see inside, keep scrolling through the photos below. We’re sure you’ll find yourself swooning over LC’s Cali-cool design choices, especially the kitchen, which is one of her favorite rooms in the house, since she loves to bake and entertain.

1 of 4 Justin Coit for MyDomaine.

The Kitchen

“When you have people over, everyone just ends up in the kitchen … so I thought that [this space] was great not only for entertaining but also for food preparation,” Conrad tells MyDomaine. “It’s so great to spread everything out. It’s a nice way to prepare a meal. I really love how open and spacious it is—and the storage in this kitchen is incredible.”

Advertisement
2 of 4 Justin Coit for MyDomaine.

The Bathroom

LC went for a timeless look in this all-white bathroom with a standing tub and subway tiling.

3 of 4 Justin Coit for MyDomaine

The Home's Exterior

Even the home's exterior has loads of character. We love this arched doorway with feminine stone detailing.

Advertisement
4 of 4 Justin Coit for MyDomaine.

The Dining Room

The dining area feels relaxed with an exposed wood table and a simple brass fixture.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!