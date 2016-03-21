Lauren Conrad Reveals the Biggest Lesson She Learned in Her 20s, and Why She's Excited for Her 30s

We know all about the fashionable BFFs (think Whitney Port), ex-boyfriends (buh-bye, Jason), and purported frenemies (Kristin Cavallari) that came in and out of former Laguna Beach and The Hills star Lauren Conrad’s life as a 20-something-year-old. But after turning 30 last month, the entrepreneur is looking forward to less rollercoaster-like days ahead.

“I guess I’m starting to feel like an adult, which I’m a little late to,” she candidly told InStyle. “Most of my friends who are in their 30s love being in their 30s because they say that you stop caring about what other people think, which is really great. I think that I’ve already started doing that, but I don’t know, I feel like 30 brings a lot of milestones, so I think that when I’m in my 30s I’ll start a family, which will be so exciting and there’s all these great things that I’ll be able to take on, so I’m looking forward to it.”

To kick off this next decade of her life, Conrad recently released a colorful book on entertaining, Celebrate ($17; amazon.com) and is helping empower underprivileged women in Peru thanks to the sales of too-cute Easter bunnies, which are available on her and BFF Hannah Skvarla’s online retailer, The Little Market. So does the happy reality TV darling ever look back? “I learned a lot in my 20s,” she added. “I think that one of the most important lessons I learned was just it’s important to do what makes you happy.”

Finding happiness, she said, is different for everyone. “There’s no one path for everybody, so I think it’s important to be happy in life and do things that make you happy, and be with people that make you happy.”