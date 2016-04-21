Lauren Bush Lauren Celebrates Her Baby Son's 5-Month Mark with the Cutest Instagram Photo Ever

Courtesy
Brandi Fowler
Apr 21, 2016 @ 6:15 pm

Little James Lauren is a total model in training.

His mom, Lauren Bush Lauren, couldn't help but celebrate her little one's 5-month milestone with a sweet snap of the blue-eyed baby boy that made us swoon. "Happy 5 months to my handsome baby James!," the model and fashion designer captioned the photo on Instagram, which showed James suited up in a blue sweater, gray pants and white socks as he leans against white and gold pillows.

Happy 5 months to my handsome baby James! 💙

A photo posted by Lauren Bush Lauren (@laurenblauren) on

The tiny tyke cradles one colorful soft block that has the number five on it and another block that says "months" rests at his foot. This is just the latest precious photo that Lauren has posted of her son, though.

RELATED: Lauren Bush Lauren Takes Her Baby Boy to the White House—See the Adorable Photo

Just a few weeks ago, she shared a snap of him looking quite presidential as they visited the White House for Easter. "Baby James for President 2060! Taken yesterday at the White House Easter Egg Roll #jrlauren," Lauren, who is former President George W. Bush's niece, wrote.

Baby James for President 2060! Taken yesterday at the White House Easter Egg Roll 🐰🇺🇸 #jrlauren

A photo posted by Lauren Bush Lauren (@laurenblauren) on

That adorable photo aside, Lauren also posted milestone shots two previous times. When he turned four months old, she put up a photo of him cradling a "4 months" block in a diaper as he lounged on a white blanket. To celebrate his third month, Lauren kicked off the tradition with a set of wooden blocks that spelled out his age.

Happy 4 months to my sweet baby James 😇✨🍼 #jrlauren

A photo posted by Lauren Bush Lauren (@laurenblauren) on

Happy 2 months to my littlest little! 🎈 #jrlauren

A photo posted by Lauren Bush Lauren (@laurenblauren) on

It's clear this guy is always ready for his close-up.

 

