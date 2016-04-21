Lauren Bush Lauren Celebrates Her Baby Son's 5-Month Mark with the Cutest Instagram Photo Ever

Little James Lauren is a total model in training.

His mom, Lauren Bush Lauren, couldn't help but celebrate her little one's 5-month milestone with a sweet snap of the blue-eyed baby boy that made us swoon. "Happy 5 months to my handsome baby James!," the model and fashion designer captioned the photo on Instagram, which showed James suited up in a blue sweater, gray pants and white socks as he leans against white and gold pillows.

Happy 5 months to my handsome baby James! 💙 A photo posted by Lauren Bush Lauren (@laurenblauren) on Apr 21, 2016 at 7:23am PDT

The tiny tyke cradles one colorful soft block that has the number five on it and another block that says "months" rests at his foot. This is just the latest precious photo that Lauren has posted of her son, though.

Just a few weeks ago, she shared a snap of him looking quite presidential as they visited the White House for Easter. "Baby James for President 2060! Taken yesterday at the White House Easter Egg Roll #jrlauren," Lauren, who is former President George W. Bush's niece, wrote.

Baby James for President 2060! Taken yesterday at the White House Easter Egg Roll 🐰🇺🇸 #jrlauren A photo posted by Lauren Bush Lauren (@laurenblauren) on Mar 29, 2016 at 10:00am PDT

That adorable photo aside, Lauren also posted milestone shots two previous times. When he turned four months old, she put up a photo of him cradling a "4 months" block in a diaper as he lounged on a white blanket. To celebrate his third month, Lauren kicked off the tradition with a set of wooden blocks that spelled out his age.

Happy 4 months to my sweet baby James 😇✨🍼 #jrlauren A photo posted by Lauren Bush Lauren (@laurenblauren) on Mar 21, 2016 at 4:27am PDT

Happy 2 months to my littlest little! 🎈 #jrlauren A photo posted by Lauren Bush Lauren (@laurenblauren) on Jan 16, 2016 at 2:35pm PST

It's clear this guy is always ready for his close-up.