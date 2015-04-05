whitelogo
Lips
Liquid Lipstick: The Makeup Bag Staple You Never Knew You Needed
Apr 05, 2015 @ 6:38 pm
Face
How to Incorporate a Face Oil Into Your Skincare Regimen
Apr 05, 2015 @ 12:32 pm
TV Shows
Go Behind the Scenes of Our Shoot With Furious 7 Star Nathalie Emmanuel
Apr 04, 2015 @ 5:45 am
Most Recent
Face
Brow Filler Breakdown: What's the Difference Between Powders, Pencils, and Pomades?
Feb 26, 2015 @ 6:50 pm
Skin
We Found It—This Is the
Best
Brush for Liquid Foundation
Feb 21, 2015 @ 6:45 pm
Makeup
Into the Woods
World Premiere: How to Get Emily Blunt and Anna Kendrick's Gorgeous Makeup!
Dec 09, 2014 @ 2:31 pm
Makeup
How to Try Rose Byrne's Summery Smoky Eye Look
Jun 13, 2014 @ 1:21 pm
Most Recent
Cannes Film Festival
Get the Look: Chloë Grace Moretz's Barely-There Shimmery Eye from Cannes
May 27, 2014 @ 2:43 pm
Videos
Real-Time Fashion: Feeling Blue Shadow For Summer
May 18, 2014 @ 8:45 am
Makeup
Products with a Purpose: Laura Mercier Gives Back for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Day
May 08, 2014 @ 2:56 pm
Makeup
Get the Look: Reese Witherspoon's Bronze Eye and Coral Lip at TIFF!
Sep 09, 2013 @ 4:15 pm
Makeup
Found It! Zoe Saldana's Scarlet Lipstick at the Cannes Film Festival
May 23, 2013 @ 7:30 am
Makeup
Found It! Zoe Saldana's True Crimson Lipstick
May 16, 2013 @ 1:30 pm
Makeup
Let Mom Take the Spa Home With Laura Mercier's Body Care
May 06, 2013 @ 7:30 am
Makeup
Found It! Zoe Saldana's Perfect Red Lipstick
May 02, 2013 @ 5:30 pm
Eyes
Beauty Breakdown: Mila Kunis, Michelle Williams, and Rachel Weisz from the
Oz
Premiere
Feb 15, 2013 @ 10:00 am
Makeup
Jennifer Lawrence Smoky Eye How-To
Nov 13, 2012 @ 5:09 pm
Makeup
Florence Welch's Cardinal Red Lipstick
Nov 03, 2012 @ 4:00 pm
Fashion
Tour Bethenny's Nursery, Whitney Port Strips Down, and More!
Aug 20, 2010 @ 1:30 pm
