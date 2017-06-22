Sarah Paulson Wore Juicy Couture Sweats Because They Made Her Butt Look Good
"I was willing to do just about anything for the butt."
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says Nick Jonas Would Fly to London Just for Dinner During COVID
"He would just drop everything [and] come in for a day."
Judith Light Knows Why So Many of Her Peers in Hollywood Are Miserable
The actress opens up about being present, practicing gratitude, and never being a "misery dog" on the red carpet in this week's episode of Ladies First With Laura Brown.
Reese Witherspoon Says She Can Get "Pretty Much Anybody" on the Phone
What, like it's hard?
Tan France Wants You to Know He's Not Vain
It's "for the kids like me," he says, that he continues to find his spotlight. On this week's "Ladies First" podcast, he also shares the "bananas" reason he launched his own clothing line.
Why Sarah Paulson Was "Living in Fear" of Her Latest Project's Release
“The Marcia Clark thing changed everything.”