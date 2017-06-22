Laura Brown

Sarah Paulson Wore Juicy Couture Sweats Because They Made Her Butt Look Good
"I was willing to do just about anything for the butt."
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says Nick Jonas Would Fly to London Just for Dinner During COVID
"He would just drop everything [and] come in for a day."
Judith Light Knows Why So Many of Her Peers in Hollywood Are Miserable
The actress opens up about being present, practicing gratitude, and never being a "misery dog" on the red carpet in this week's episode of Ladies First With Laura Brown.
Reese Witherspoon Says She Can Get  "Pretty Much Anybody" on the Phone
What, like it's hard?
Tan France Wants You to Know He's Not Vain
It's "for the kids like me," he says, that he continues to find his spotlight. On this week's "Ladies First" podcast, he also shares the "bananas" reason he launched his own clothing line.
Why Sarah Paulson Was "Living in Fear" of Her Latest Project's Release
“The Marcia Clark thing changed everything.”
Zendaya Says She and Tom Holland Are Both Perfectionists
"If it's not perfect and the best, well then I might as well have not even done it."
We Asked Some of the Boldest Women We Know to Define "Ambition"
In this week's episode of Ladies First With Laura Brown, we're talking about ambition, as defined by Rep. Katie Porter, Awkwafina, and Uzo Aduba.
Miranda Kerr on Staying Friends With Ex-Husband Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry
Jessica Alba Says Her Work Ethic is "Unparalleled"
Why Tommy Dorfman Isn't Archiving All Her Old Instagram Photos
Uzo Aduba Has Cried on the New York Subway

Jennifer Aniston Finally Took a Break During Covid

This one was a real break.

Christy Turlington Burns Says She's "More Bendy" Than Ever — But That Doesn't Mean She's Still Up For Risky Modeling Gigs
Andra Day’s Parents Were “Concerned” While She Was Filming The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Laura Dern Threw Out Her Back Filming Her Famous Big Little Lies Rage Scene
How Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Opal Tometi Keeps Her Stamina Up
Rashida Jones Rebelled From Her Parents By Going to Harvard
Kiernan Shipka Used to Bring Timothée Chalamet On Dates With Her
Keke Palmer Says She Was "Misunderstood" As a Child Star
“Financial Pop Star” Mrs. Dow Jones Says Budgeting Makes Her Nauseous
Awkwafina's Grandmother Thinks Her Viral Video "My Vag" Is Her Best Work
Melissa McCarthy Says Someone Either Laughed or Cried While Filming Every Scene of Bridesmaids
The Reason Rose Byrne Almost Turned Down the Role of Gloria Steinem in Mrs. America
Taraji P. Henson Was "Gutted" When She Only Took Home $40K for Her Role in Benjamin Button — And Now She Knows Her Worth
Tarana Burke Says Our Nation Has Been Traumatized — and We Need to Look to Survivors to Heal
Brooke Shields Used to Avoid Looking in the Mirror
Yes, Kate Hudson Has a Thing for Musicians
Joey King Just Wants to Hug Brad Pitt On Set and She Can't
Ladies First Podcast with Laura Brown Episode 5: Naomi Watts on Tenacity
Ladies First Podcast with Laura Brown Episode 4: Emily Ratajkowski on Ownership
Ladies First Podcast with Laura Brown Episode 3: Cynthia Erivo On Joy and Presence
Michelle Pfeiffer Talks Grace on Ladies First with Laura Brown
La La Anthony Talks Drive and Loyalty on Ladies First with Laura Brown
Introducing InStyle's First Podcast: Ladies First with Laura Brown
These Fashion Editors Have Already Quarantined for Weeks, Here's What They've Learned
This Celebrity-Approved Alpaca Sweater Has Sold Out Four Different Times
Celebrity Facialist Shani Darden Opens Her First Flagship Studio in Beverly Hills
