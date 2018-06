The Latest on Lindsay Lohan

1 of 10 John Parra/WireImage

September 13, 2006

Lindsay hit the turntables with DJ Steve Aoki at Diesel's after-party at Tenjune during New York Fashion Week.



Lindsay on DJ'ing: "They let me DJ at Bungalow 8, too, which is great. I know everyone there. I have all these burned CD mixes. One has Frank Sinatra, Joan Jett and the Stray Cats. And then I have a lot of Fergie mixed with Britney Spears mixed with Linkin Park. I have Nelly Furtado and the Kooks-they're this really cool British band. And the Arctic Monkeys, the Eagles and Billy Joel. I love all kinds of music. I listen to everything. We have iPod day on set, and I always win."