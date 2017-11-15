whitelogo
Lance Bass
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Home
Celebrity
Lance Bass
Videos
This *NSYNC Fashion Line Is Tearin' Up '90s Kids' Hearts
Nov 15, 2017 @ 7:30 pm
Celebrity
Lance Bass Has a Text Chain With His Former *NSYNC Bandmates
Sep 28, 2017 @ 6:45 pm
Videos
Lance Bass on the Epic Cameos You'll See on His '90s Throwback Show Tonight
Sep 26, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Celebrity
Celebrate NSYNC's Favorite Holiday with a Tour of the Members' Homes
May 01, 2017 @ 11:30 am
Celebrity
How Celebrities Are Celebrating 100 Days of Kindness with GLSEN
Feb 23, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Celebrity
An *NSYNC Reunion with All Five Members Is Happening This Year
Feb 16, 2017 @ 7:00 pm
Videos
The Black Eyed Peas Recruit Justin Timberlake, Kendall Jenner, and more for “Where Is the Love” Remake Video
Sep 01, 2016 @ 11:30 am
Celebrity
See the Best Celebrity Instagrams from the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards
Aug 29, 2016 @ 10:45 am
Celebrity
Naomi Campbell, Nina Agdal, and More Join 2016 #CycleForTheCause Campaign
Aug 24, 2016 @ 2:15 pm
Celebrity
Lance Bass, Caitlyn Jenner, and More Come Together in Support of Orlando Nightclub Shooting Victims
Aug 21, 2016 @ 3:30 pm
Celebrity
*NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone Are Working on a Song Together
Feb 18, 2016 @ 4:15 pm
Celebrity
Jamie-Lynn Sigler Marries Baseball Player Cutter Dykstra: "I Feel Like a Princess"
Jan 19, 2016 @ 10:15 am
Star Couples
Lance Bass Shares a Sweet Video to Celebrate His First Wedding Anniversary
Dec 21, 2015 @ 12:30 pm
