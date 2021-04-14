Lana Condor Wore a Lacy Sheer Dress to the 2021 Costume Designers Guild Awards
She hosted the big show.
Last night, Lana Condor hosted the 2021 Costume Designers Guild Awards and managed to almost upstage the winners in not one, but two amazing looks. The most showstopping option may just be her black gown by Christian Siriano, a look with long sleeves and a sheer bodice and gown that showed off intricate lace panels on her arms, chest, and on the dress's skirt.
"I had such an amazing time hosting the Costume Designers Guild Awards last night! So much love to my amazing team for putting together these loooooks!! xx," Condor wrote on Instagram after the ceremony.
Her second look came courtesy of Prabal Gurung. The dress included a feather-embellished turtleneck and a bold, sculptural turquoise skirt over a pair of tailored black pants. She finished this look with sustainably created diamond studs from VRAI.
According to Deadline, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom designer Ann Roth won the award for Period Film and the trophy for Contemporary Film went to Promising Young Woman's Nancy Steiner. Mulan's Bina Daigeler earned an award for the Sci-Fi/Fantasy category. Deadline adds that with a win at the CDGA, Roth is the frontrunner to take home a statuette at the Academy Awards, which are set to air on April 25.
Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers, who have worked together for Grey's Anatomy and Scandal, took home the Distinguished Collaborator Award. For the first time since the show's inception in 1999, the ceremony was live-streamed on Twitter.