Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse Will Star in a Rom-Com Together

And it takes place on ... Mars?

By Kimberly Truong
Apr 28, 2021 @ 10:45 am
Romantic comedy queen Lana Condor has lined up her next project — and it also stars Riverdale's Cole Sprouse.

Per Deadline, Moonshot, which will premiere on HBO Max, sounds like a trip: It's a rom-com with a "sci-fi twist" that takes place on Mars. Set in the future, of course, the movie takes place on a Mars colonized by "the best humanity has to offer." Two "very different college students," presumably played by Condor and Sprouse, join forces and sneak onboard a space shuttle to the red planet to be united with their significant others.

Credit: Getty Images

Sprouse shared the news on Instagram yesterday, joking, "I'm the last person you want to be trapped on a spacecraft with. The timeless @lanacondor and I are making a movie on mars ... or at least Atlanta. Very excited to be working with #christopherwinterbauer , @sarahsowitty , @gberlanti , and @hbomax."

Condor reposted Sprouse's story, adding, "Let's goooo @colesprouse."

Credit: lanacondor/Instagram.

Lana Condor in another rom-com? Fly us to Mars.

