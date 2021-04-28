Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse Will Star in a Rom-Com Together
And it takes place on ... Mars?
Romantic comedy queen Lana Condor has lined up her next project — and it also stars Riverdale's Cole Sprouse.
Per Deadline, Moonshot, which will premiere on HBO Max, sounds like a trip: It's a rom-com with a "sci-fi twist" that takes place on Mars. Set in the future, of course, the movie takes place on a Mars colonized by "the best humanity has to offer." Two "very different college students," presumably played by Condor and Sprouse, join forces and sneak onboard a space shuttle to the red planet to be united with their significant others.
Sprouse shared the news on Instagram yesterday, joking, "I'm the last person you want to be trapped on a spacecraft with. The timeless @lanacondor and I are making a movie on mars ... or at least Atlanta. Very excited to be working with #christopherwinterbauer , @sarahsowitty , @gberlanti , and @hbomax."
Condor reposted Sprouse's story, adding, "Let's goooo @colesprouse."
Lana Condor in another rom-com? Fly us to Mars.