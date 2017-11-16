whitelogo
Lake Bell
Videos
Lake Bell Got Her First-Ever Tattoo—From Her Husband
Nov 16, 2017 @ 9:15 am
Videos
Lake Bell’s Son’s Name Isn’t Inspired by Ozzy Osbourne
Aug 18, 2017 @ 10:15 am
Celebrity
All the Gorgeous Looks from the Women in Film Awards Red Carpet
Jun 14, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity Moms
Lake Bell Welcomes Her Second Child with Scott Campbell!
Jun 03, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Celebrity Moms
Lake Bell Announces Her Second Pregnancy in a Bump-Hugging Dress
Dec 09, 2016 @ 10:15 am
Movies
The Secret Life of Pets
: Meet the Stars Behind Your New Favorite Characters
Jul 08, 2016 @ 12:00 pm
Celebrity
Cate Blanchett, Taraji P. Henson, and More Stars Dazzle at Women in Film's 2016 Crystal + Lucy Awards
Jun 16, 2016 @ 1:45 pm
Most Recent
Videos
This Mommy Struggle Lake Bell Describes Probably Bugs Every Parent
Nov 10, 2015 @ 10:00 am
Celebrity
Kiernan Shipka and Friends Kick Off Annual Guggenheim Gala with a Dior-Hosted Pre-Party
Nov 05, 2015 @ 1:45 pm
Work Wear
Can You Wear Shorts to the Office? We Answered the Age-Old Question
Jun 23, 2015 @ 11:00 am
Awards & Events
How Sandra Bullock Got the A-List Laughing at the Celebration of Women in Film Awards
Jun 17, 2015 @ 1:00 pm
Earth Day
Find Out How the Stars Are Going Green for Earth Day
Apr 22, 2015 @ 9:40 am
Earth Day
Lake Bell's Green Lifestyle Is Easy to Follow—and Baby Proof
Apr 22, 2015 @ 8:21 am
Celebrity
Lake Bell's Real Simple Skincare Routine Only Has Two Steps
Apr 16, 2015 @ 6:01 pm
Celebrity
Honoree Hilary Swank's Date Was Looking Pretty Ruff at the ASPCA Bergh Ball
Apr 10, 2015 @ 7:00 pm
Movies
Stars Wow at the Premiere of Dior & I
Apr 08, 2015 @ 12:15 pm
Celebrity Moms
Lake Bell Welcomes a Baby Girl
Oct 27, 2014 @ 1:25 pm
Celebrity
Lunchtime Links: See the Latest Celeb to Cover Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off," Plus More Must-Reads
Oct 27, 2014 @ 1:02 pm
Scott Campbell and Lake Bell: "It's Date Night Tonight" At the Whitney Museum of American Art Gala In New York City
Oct 24, 2013 @ 6:24 pm
Fashion Week
Why We Love Lake Bell: She Compares Her Wardrobe to Legos
Sep 07, 2013 @ 11:08 am
Makeup
Found It! Lake Bell's Tangerine Lipstick
Jul 18, 2013 @ 1:41 pm
Celebrity
Lake Bell's Marchesa Wedding Dress: See the Photo
Jun 04, 2013 @ 6:00 pm
Hair Color
Lake Bell's New Red Highlights
Feb 17, 2012 @ 12:00 pm
