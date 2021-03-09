Lady Gaga's Red Ski Suit Is What Après Ski Dreams Are Made Of
Picture lounging in the ski lodge in this look
Lady Gaga is living out my '90s fashion dreams. While on set in Italy for the upcoming House of Gucci biopic, the star was spotted wearing the chicest ski-ensemble we've ever seen.
Gaga prepares to film in the Italian Alps in a belted, all-red patent-leather jumper paired with matching red ski goggles and a fur hat. The Fran Drescher-esque (The Nanny era) suit has us ready to hit the slopes — OK, or the lodge with hot cocoa in hand.
The vintage ensemble and her newly dyed brunette locks make it easy to picture Gaga in her role as Patrizia Reggiani, the '90s socialite and ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci accused of ordering the murder of her ex-husband. The "Stupid Love" singer was later joined on set by costar Adam Driver, who is playing Gucci, Reggiani's ex-husband.
This isn't the first time the musician's been spotted in character (or we've been caught envying her outfit). Just last week, she stepped out in Italy wearing a staunch white suit with towering platform heels.
As if we weren't already anxious enough to see this film, now Gaga's inspired outfits are making us that much more excited. Ridley Scott's highly anticipated biopic is based off the bestselling novel, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden.