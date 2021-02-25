Lady Gaga Is Offering a $500,000 Reward for the Return of Her Stolen Dogs
Thieves shot her dog walker and made off with two of her French bulldogs.
UPDATE 2/25/21 at 11 a.m.: Lady Gaga is offering a 500,000 reward following reports that her dogs have been stolen. Sources told TMZ that the reward will be given "no questions asked" for the return of her pups. She's set up an email address, KojiandGustav@gmail.com, for info.
Two of Lady Gaga's dogs have reportedly been stolen after thieves shot her dog walker in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
TMZ reports law enforcement sources saying two of the singer's French bulldogs were stolen after her dog walker had been walking three of her dogs in West Hollywood at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night. The outlet says the third dog managed to escape, and was later recovered.
According to Daily Mail, the dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was taken to the hospital in "grave" condition," though TMZ reported that he's expected to fully recover.
TMZ also reported that Gaga is "extremely upset" and is offering $500,000 for the return of her dogs, "no questions asked." According to the outlet, anyone who has the dogs can use the email KojiansGustav@gmail.com to return them and retrieve the reward.
Gaga was photographed earlier this week in Rome, where she is preparing to film Gucci, Ridley Scott's upcoming movie about the Italian fashion family. Gaga is playing Patrizia Reggiani, Maurizio Gucci's ex-wife, who was charged with orchestrating his assassination in 1995.