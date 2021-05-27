Lady Gaga Just Blessed Our Feeds In a Tie-Dye Thong Bikini
She's embracing the hottest swimsuit trend.
Lady Gaga is soaking up some rays. On Wednesday, the "Rain On Me" singer posted to Instagram laying out in front of a beautiful view.
The series of photos capture the Haus Labs founder posing in a blue and white tie-dye bikini showing a few of her tats and her perfectly disheveled beach waves. There also appears to be a glass of white wine next to her, and this is my entire summer 2021 mood.
The A Star is Born actress captioned the sultry post with a simple mermaid emoji.
Gaga recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary of her "Born This Way" album. On Sunday, the singer and actress celebrated the anniversary by posing on a new "Born This Way Day" street mural in West Hollywood in an iconic outfit, of course. She wore an oversized black band, ripped black stockings, and towering patent leather, chunky hot-pink platform boots that nearly came up to her knee.
The singer also posted an emotional tweet about the special milestone writing, "Born This Way, my song and album, were inspired by Carl Bean, a gay black religious activist who preached, sung and wrote about being "Born This Way." Notably his early work was in 1975, 11 years before I was born," she wrote. "Thank you for decades of relentless love, bravery, and a reason to sing. So we can all feel joy, because we deserve joy. Because we deserve the right to inspire tolerance, acceptance, and freedom for all."