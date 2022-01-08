Lady Gaga Virtually Accepted an Award While Wearing Rodarte

Lady Gaga kicked off the unofficial start of award season in seriously good gown, all while sitting in her bedroom.

Despite the physical event for the annual Palm Springs International Film Awards being canceled, Gaga — who was bestowed the Icon Award for her performance in House of Gucci — still dressed up for the occasion, wearing a Rodarte dress straight from the runway. On Instagram, the pop star and Oscar-nominated actress virtually accepted the honor and shared a selfie of herself while celebrating at home. "Thank you so much to the #palmspringsfilmawards for the Icon Award," she wrote. "I dedicate this to all the beautiful communities who have come together for years to support a shared vision for kindness and bravery in the art of life." Gaga continued, "We deconstructed iconography with a repetition of images that were broken— many individuals, and not just singular stories, but many stories of the lives of real people who deserve love and liberation. My icon is a mirror. My icon is you."

Gaga's acceptance speech was accompanied by a snapshot of her in likely what she would have worn to the event. Dressed in a buttercream caped minidress with a beaded pearl neckline, the singer looked ethereal with her blonde hair pulled back — save for two face-framing pieces — and a subtle smoky eye and glossy lips.

The Icon Award is not the only honor Gaga has been nominated for this awards season. She was also added to the Golden Globe's list for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for her role in House of Gucci, which she says she took very seriously. During a sit-down interview with Variety last month, Gaga explained how she embodied being Patrizia Gucci so much so that she had trouble breaking character.