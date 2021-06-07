Lady Gaga Posed Pantless on Instagram
Happy Pride!
Mother Monster is giving all her little monsters a reason to celebrate. In honor of Pride Month, Lady Gaga posted a pair of Boomerang videos wearing nothing but a skintight camisole. She captioned the clips with rainbow heart emoji and although she kept most of her face out of the frame, there was plenty to see.
The clips show Gaga laying out in the grass wearing a simple spaghetti-strap top, wind blowing in the gentle breeze, and tattoos on display. While the two posts are pretty similar, she strokes her wavy hair in the second and offers a smile to all her followers, who flooded the comments celebrating Pride Month alongside the superstar.
Last month, the city of West Hollywood officially declared that May 23 would be Born This Way Day. Gaga celebrated the news — which included her getting the key to the city — by walking along the city's new Pride-theme mural and posing with fans. The big day coincided with the 10th anniversary of her Born This Way album.
"You've been the motherfucking key to my heart for a long time," Gaga told the crowd. "I'll honor this and I'll cherish this, and I promise that I'll always be here for this day ... to celebrate with you. To feel joy with you, to cry with you, to laugh with you. Because you know what we are? We're poets and we're just talking to each other."
Gaga also partnered with Versace for a special Pride collection. She showed off the collection on Instagram, which includes the now-iconic Born This Way album art along with a rainbow version of the Versace logo on hats, T-shirts, and more, with proceeds going to various charities.
"Versace has always been a leader. Since Gianni, Donatella, Allegra, and still now they have celebrated the beautiful colors of love we have within us to offer each other," she wrote. "We were all more different, and different is beautiful. Thank you Donatella for supporting LGBTQ+ mental health and the Born This Way tenth anniversary."