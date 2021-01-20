Lady Gaga and Mike Pence's Inauguration Interaction Is Going Viral
A picture says a thousand words.
A picture says a thousand words, and this photo of Lady Gaga and Mike Pence from the inauguration is already inspiring a lot of jokes.
During the ceremony, Gaga was tapped to perform the National Anthem — and just as she took the stage, the former vice president could be seen passing a gilded microphone onto her.
And whether it was the symbolism of a vestige of the famously anti-LGBTQ Trump administration passing the mic onto an LGBTQ rights advocate, Gaga's past criticism of Pence, the pop star's serenely condescending expression, or all three, the photo of the moment went viral.
Gaga once called Pence out for defending his wife's teaching position at a private school that banned LGBTQ employees, students, and the children of LGBTQ parents.
"To Mike Pence, who thinks that it's acceptable that his wife works at a school that bans LGBTQ, you're wrong," Gaga said during a Vegas performance. "You're the worst representation of what it means to be a Christian."
"I am a Christian woman, and what I do know about Christianity is that we bear no prejudice, and everybody is welcome," she continued. "So you can take all that disgrace, Mr. Pence, and look yourself in the mirror and you'll find it right there."