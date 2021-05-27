Lady Gaga Joined Lisa Kudrow for a "Smelly Cat" Duet at the Friends Reunion
The singer even dressed like Phoebe Buffay for the occasion.
What could be better than Lisa Kudrow reprising Phoebe Buffay's classic Friends anthem, "Smelly Cat"? Well, I'll tell you: Lisa Kudrow doing a "Smelly Cat" duet with the Lady Gaga.
During HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion, Kudrow sat on Central Perk's famous orange couch with her guitar and began singing the universe's favorite song about a neglected pet.
After her first go around, the cafe's door opened and in came Gaga, clad in a peak Phoebe outfit: blonde hair half-up in space buns, a pattered crop top, floral pants, a crocheted yellow coat with furry hot pink trim, and lace-up purple platform boots.
"I love 'Smelly Cat,' it's one of my favorite songs," Gaga earnestly told Kudrow before sitting down with her own glittering guitar.
It goes without saying, Gaga's rendition is really, really good. Perhaps she can add it to the Chromatica Ball lineup?
Gaga even worked in an allusion to her role in A Star is Born during the performance, tracing a finger down her nose (à la Ally) as she sang "you're no friend to those with noses."
Soon, Kudrow and Gaga were joined by a choir.
As they concluded, Kudrow added, "I still think it's better when it's just me."
"It is," Gaga assured her.
The multi-hyphenate also expressed her gratitude to Kudrow for embodying the role of Phoebe.
"Thank you so much for being the person for all of us on Friends that was — I don't know if this is the right way to say it, but the different one, or the one that was really herself," she said.
"Thank you," Kudrow responded, "and thanks for carrying it along."