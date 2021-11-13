Lady Gaga Does Leopard Print the Ladylike Way
Contrary to popular belief, leopard print can look as elegant as it does sexy. Just ask Lady Gaga, who put a sophisticated spin on the spotted pattern while promoting her new film House of Gucci in Milan on Saturday.
Seemingly channeling her on-screen character Patrizia Reggiani, Gaga paired a fitted leopard print top by Valentino with a matching A-line skirt that flared out below. The two-piece set featured a belt at the waist that blended into the rest of her outfit, and she complemented the look with additional ladylike accessories — including nude pointed-toe pumps, a pair of gold hoops, and a white shoulder bag.
Gaga pinned her hair back into a half-up, half-down 'do and swiped on a smoldering smoky eye as a finishing touch.
This week, Gaga has already served up several glamorous looks on the House of Gucci press tour. First, she wore a striking purple gown with a super-high slit and dramatic sleeves, and the next day, she delivered two distinct looks in one night: a slinky cutout dress and a logo-emblazoned Gucci cape paired with a matching coat dress. And just yesterday, her outfit was part chandelier, part ballerina. What will she pull out of her closet next?