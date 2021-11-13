Lady Gaga Does Leopard Print the Ladylike Way Gaga took a walk on the wild side while promoting House of Gucci in Milan. Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print Contrary to popular belief, leopard print can look as elegant as it does sexy. Just ask Lady Gaga, who put a sophisticated spin on the spotted pattern while promoting her new film House of Gucci in Milan on Saturday. Seemingly channeling her on-screen character Patrizia Reggiani, Gaga paired a fitted leopard print top by Valentino with a matching A-line skirt that flared out below. The two-piece set featured a belt at the waist that blended into the rest of her outfit, and she complemented the look with additional ladylike accessories — including nude pointed-toe pumps, a pair of gold hoops, and a white shoulder bag. Lady Gaga Gaga pinned her hair back into a half-up, half-down 'do and swiped on a smoldering smoky eye as a finishing touch. RELATED: Lady Gaga's Latest Gucci Ensemble Is Part Chandelier, Part Ballerina This week, Gaga has already served up several glamorous looks on the House of Gucci press tour. First, she wore a striking purple gown with a super-high slit and dramatic sleeves, and the next day, she delivered two distinct looks in one night: a slinky cutout dress and a logo-emblazoned Gucci cape paired with a matching coat dress. And just yesterday, her outfit was part chandelier, part ballerina. What will she pull out of her closet next?

Close this dialog window Share & More

Close this dialog window View image Lady Gaga Does Leopard Print the Ladylike Way

this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.