Lady Gaga's Next Movie Role Has Her Dancing With Joaquin Phoenix

Two Oscar winners are linking up for what's sure to be one of the biggest superhero movies, ever. Variety confirmed that Lady Gaga will be starring opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux.

Gaga teased the news with a short video on Twitter, which featured Phoenix's silhouette and her own dancing to "Cheek to Cheek" — a tune that she performs regularly after it appeared on her album with Tony Bennet, which shares the same name. Phoenix won an Academy Award for his portrayal of the Joker in the 2019 film and Gaga also took home a trophy that year for the song "Shallow," which appeared in her movie A Star Is Born.

Though there hasn't been any confirmation just yet, rumors have been swirling that Gaga was interested in playing Harley Quinn (a role that Margot Robbie has taken on) in the upcoming film. There have also been rumblings that the new movie would be a musical, which makes Gaga's casting that much more interesting (and probably puts her up for another Best Original Song Oscar, just saying).

Director Todd Phillips posted a look at the script on Instagram on June 7, finally sharing the "Folie à Deux" subtitle, a reference to a shared delusional disorder that makes sense for fans familiar with the relationship between Joker and Quinn. She first appeared in a Batman animated series in the '90s and has since spawned several films and an animated series on HBO Max. The movie is scheduled to premiere on October 4, 2024.