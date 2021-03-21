Lady Gaga Might Be Ready To Settle Down Soon — She Reportedly 'Sees a Future' With Boyfriend Michael Polansky
The singer "is super in love with Michael."
Lady Gaga has "got her stupid love." A year after going public with their relationship, the couple is stronger than ever.
A source told Entertainment Tonight that Gaga is "is super in love" with her tech entrepreneur boyfriend, Michael Polansky.
"She has been telling her friends that she wants to get through a few projects and then focus on settling down," the source continued. "Gaga wants to have children one day and sees a future with Michael."
The current project she's working on now is the upcoming House of Gucci biopic, for which she's in Italy filming alongside Adam Driver and Jared Leto. The "Rain On Me" singer will play Patrizia Reggiani, the '90s socialite and ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci accused of ordering the murder of her ex-husband. The film has already received so much attention for the frequent spottings of Gaga and Driver on set in retro-inspired fashion.
But despite her busy, hectic schedule, it seems settling down has been on her mind for a while. Gaga told us in our May 2020 issue that she's excited for marriage and children.
"I will say I am very excited to have kids," she said. "I look forward to being a mom. Isn't it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it's our job to keep it alive."
The couple seemingly quarantined together at the beginning of the pandemic. At the time, Gaga posted an Instagram capturing some of their life at home.
"Day 6 of self-quarantining! Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves. Important reminder: keep your mind as stress free as possible and your body moving."
Well, we're certainly hoping to see some little monsters running around soon.