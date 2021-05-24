Lady Gaga Wore The Tallest Pink Platform Boots For "Born This Way Day"
Paws UP.
Lady Gaga was is celebrating the ten year anniversary of one of her most iconic albums is the way she does best, through fashion. On Sunday, the singer and actress celebrated the anniversary of Born This Way by posing on a new "Born This Way Day" street mural in West Hollywood.
For photos, Lady Gaga laid on her back on the mural and posed for fans, throwing up peace and rock-and-roll signs. The Haus Laboratories founder wore an oversized black band tee tied at the top of her thigh with ripped black stockings and towering patent leather, chunky hot-pink platform boots that nearly came up to her knee. She completed the look with layered necklaces, and vibrant red lips.
On Twitter, Gaga opened up about the anniversary with an emotional tweet. "Born This Way, my song and album, were inspired by Carl Bean, a gay black religious activist who preached, sung and wrote about being "Born This Way." Notably his early work was in 1975, 11 years before I was born," she wrote. "Thank you for decades of relentless love, bravery, and a reason to sing. So we can all feel joy, because we deserve joy. Because we deserve the right to inspire tolerance, acceptance, and freedom for all."
So put your paws up and rewatch the video to celebrate.