Lady Gaga's Boyfriend Michael Polansky Sent Her a Flower Bouquet Taller Than She Is for Her Birthday
"When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday."
Lady Gaga's boyfriend Michael Polansky couldn't physically be with the pop star on her 35th birthday in Italy due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, so he gifted her the next best thing: a life-size flower arrangement taller than she is, or as Gaga described it, "all the flowers in Rome."
Gaga, who is currently in Italy shooting Ridley Scott's crime biopic House of Gucci, shared a photo of her birthday surprise from Polansky on Instagram. "When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday," she wrote alongside an image of herself wrapping her arms around the giant bouquet. "I love you honey 💕 I can't wait to be home with you and our dogs, that's all I need."
It was a grand gesture, to say the least.
The couple has been dating for more than a year, after they were first spotted kissing on New Year's Eve in 2019. And while they've spent much of their time together during quarantine, they managed to sneak in a few public outings — including President Biden's inauguration.
Last week, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Gaga is "is super in love" with Polansky. "She has been telling her friends that she wants to get through a few projects and then focus on settling down," the insider said. "Gaga wants to have children one day and sees a future with Michael." Sounds like their relationship just keeps getting stronger.