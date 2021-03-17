Lady Gaga Looked Like an '80s Bride on the House of Gucci Set
Retro wedding inspo ahead.
No one does … well, anything, quite like Lady Gaga.
The multi-hyphenate was spotted on the set of Ridley Scott's House of Gucci in Como, Italy on Tuesday. And, as with every House of Gucci Gaga sighting (hello big hair and big Adam Driver), Mother Monster looks fantastic.
This particular poolside scene features Gaga (as Patrizia Reggiani, who hired a hitman to kill her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci in 1995) in a cocktail-length strapless white lace dress with a matching sheer jacket. The look, which has an air of '80s bridal, includes a large black leather clutch and matching belt with a golden buckle, white pumps with black straps, and extravagant pearl drop earrings. Naturally, Gaga's shoulder-grazing brunette locks are teased to the heavens.
This is just the most recent in a string of very good photos from the House of Gucci set. The film has also given us the revered après-ski Gaga and extravagant gold accessory Gaga. Here's to many more very good Gucci Gagas to come.