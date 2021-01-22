Garth Brooks Got a Little Help From Lady Gaga's Glam Squad at the Inauguration
This is the unity we need.
Country superstar Garth Brooks gave Lady Gaga a shoutout on Twitter after the two performed at President Joe Biden's inauguration earlier this week. People reports that before he took to the mic and gave an acapella rendition of "Amazing Grace" (complete with singalong), he asked Gaga's hairstylist, Frederic Aspiras, and makeup artist, Sarah Tanno, for a touch-up.
"@ladygaga You were fabulous today and everyday [sic]. A national treasure. Please tell Frederick and Miss Sarah thank you for me! They saved a cowboy today. Oh, and tell Miss Sarah to hug her momma for me! love, g," Brooks tweeted.
Of course, Lady Gaga and her team are no stranger to Brooks's brand of cowboy style. During the lead-up to her 2016 album Joanne, Gaga adopted a quasi-Western style, complete with rhinestone-embellished pink hats and fringe.
There are no specifics on exactly what the dynamic duo did for Brooks, since his short hair and beard didn't look anything like one of Gaga's signature theatrical styles. Before he sang, he emerged from the Capitol Building wearing an all-black ensemble that included a cowboy hat, a blazer, shirt, dark jeans, and cowboy boots.
Brooks performed alongside Gaga and Jennifer Lopez and Today reports that he was a last-minute addition to the day's lineup. Brooks has performed at every presidential inauguration since Jimmy Carter took the oath, except for Donald Trump's in 2016 and Ronald Reagan's in 1981.
"This is not a political statement. This is a statement of unity," Brooks told reporters before the big day. "This is kind of how I get to serve this country."