Bradley Cooper Finally Talked About Those Lady Gaga Romance Rumors

Lady Gaga has House of Gucci on the horizon, but it's clear that she'll never quite get away from the shadow of A Star Is Born.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gaga gets a chance to promote Gucci, but an excerpt from the story does single out Bradley Cooper. He spoke to the outlet about the seemingly endless fascination about their supposed romance during the production and promotion of their movie, but he (hopefully) set the record straight, saying that they'd made a movie and for the Oscar performance that many fans see as a sign of true romance, they stayed in character. It's just another example of Gaga going full-on method, something she continued with House of Gucci.

"Just from a personal standpoint, it reduces the anxiety level," Cooper said of their "act" at the Oscars. "They kind of fall in love in that scene in the film. It's that explosive moment that happens to happen to them on a stage in front of thousands of people [...] It would have been so weird if we were both on stools facing the audience."

Lady Gaga Bradley Cooper Credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

Cooper went on to say that working with Gaga was a great experience and that he could see her talent from the very beginning — something he needed her to bring to her character.

"She's just so terribly charismatic and beautiful. When I met her, I thought, 'If I can just harness that … then it's just for me to mess up.' But then, when we started working together, I realized, 'Oh, oh, the sky's the limit in terms of what she's able to do and her commitment level,'" he said.

In past interviews, Gaga echoed the sentiments, confirming that it was an act.