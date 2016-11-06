Lady Gaga Rocks Crazy Tulle Outfit as She Arrives in Japan

Nov 06, 2016

Leave it to Mother Monster to arrive in high style. Lady Gaga touched down in Tokyo, Japan this morning, and she certainly didn't disappoint all the fans awaiting her arrival. The 30-year-old singer made her way through the airport wearing a crazy cool getup that only she could pull off.

Gaga, who recently released her latest album Joanne, was covered in ruffles for her grand entrance. Her crop top featured white ruffled sleeves and a gray ruffled bodice. She paired the eccentric shirt with a matching ruffled skirt that flared out as she walked through the Tokyo airport. The "Perfect Illusion" singer topped off her head-turning outfit with a wide-brimmed white hat that sported several huge feathers and a "Vote" button. 

With the 2016 election a few days away, Gaga took a moment to encourage fans to get out and vote. She shared several pictures of her wild look on her Instagram, highlighting the bold button on her hat. Under one, she wrote, "In times of stress I like to be fashionable. #Election2016 #GoVote #ImWithHer."

In times of stress I like to be fashionable. #Election2016 #GoVote #ImWithHer

A photo posted by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

Let's go you modern suffragettes, go put on your hats and #GoVote 🎤 "Corsets Off!"

A photo posted by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

Corsets off. LET DO THIS. #Election2016 Spread the word to #GoVote

A photo posted by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

One thing's for sure: No one does high fashion quite like Gaga.

