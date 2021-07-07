Lady Gaga Went Makeup Free and Topless In Her Latest Instagram Post
"may your 🖤 shine like the ☀️."
Lady Gaga has been known to make statements with her fashion and makeup choices. But this time, the "Born This Way" singer is making a statement simply by doing the bare (literally) minimum.
On Tuesday, the Haus Laboratories founder, posted a short video to her Instagram in which she posed sans makeup and sans top. In the video, the sunshine glints off the singer's flawless complexion as wind blows through her brunette tresses. The selfie also showed off her tattoos on the arm that was holding the camera.
"may your 🖤 shine like the ☀️," the "Star is Born" actress captioned in the photo. In the video, she appears to be in a backyard somewhere — a suburban change of pace from the hustle and bustle of New York City that the star was living in.
Just last week the multi-hyphenate took in the sights and sounds of the Big Apple in what can only be described as angelic glamour. Gaga wore a dramatic ruffled white polka dot Giambattista Valli gown with a white Fendi coat, although temperatures in the city continued to climb to hot-as-hell highs. (Her latest look seems a bit better suited for the heat wave we've been having.) Despite the heat, she was photographed exiting the Plaza Hotel looking flawless and as if she just stepped off the set of an old Hollywood flick.
According to Daily Mail, her New York minute was in preparation for a performance with Tony Bennett, her longtime friend and duet partner.