See All of Lady Gaga's Joanne World Tour Looks 

Now that the glittery pink curtain has finally been lifted, one thing’s for sure: Lady Gaga’s Joanne World Tour may be one of her best.

After what felt like several months of relative quiet from the pop star (she was busy filming A Star Is Born with Bradley Cooper), Gaga returned with a huge bang Tuesday night at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena for the opening of her latest show.

Unlike previous tours, fans knew very little about what to expect. Gaga did share a selfie that offered a preview of her hair and makeup, and just this week teased her Little Monsters with three high-wattage Instagram videos posted in countdown form.

So what went down on stage? The show's set list doesn’t focus on Joanne deep cuts like “Grigio Girls” and “Sinner’s Prayer.” Instead, jams performed are similar to her Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show in that they chronicle the hits of her career (think “Bad Romance” and “Poker Face"). Impressively, she also took a cue from her Coachella show and brought it during fan favorite “Scheiße,” from 2011's Born This Way.

But what did she wear? There were no meat dresses, armadillo Alexander McQueen shoes, or seashell bikinis. Instead, Gaga offered a mix of Western-inspired bodysuits that pay homage to her cowgirl-like “Perfect Illusion” and “Million Reasons” music videos. Not to be missed? Floor-length red gowns that trailed far beneath the stage. She also turned to Alexander Wang for a custom leather bodysuit with tattoo embroidery and plenty of fringe along with another Vex Clothing, latex fringe piece. Giuseppe Zanotti created two custom booties for the tour, one covered in white leather and crystals along with a black velvet pair.

Scroll down to see the best from opening night of the Joanne World Tour.