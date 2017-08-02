See All of Lady Gaga's Joanne World Tour Looks 

Kevin Mazur/Getty
Jonathan Borge
Aug 02, 2017 @ 12:00 pm

Now that the glittery pink curtain has finally been lifted, one thing’s for sure: Lady Gaga’s Joanne World Tour may be one of her best.

After what felt like several months of relative quiet from the pop star (she was busy filming A Star Is Born with Bradley Cooper), Gaga returned with a huge bang Tuesday night at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena for the opening of her latest show.

Unlike previous tours, fans knew very little about what to expect. Gaga did share a selfie that offered a preview of her hair and makeup, and just this week teased her Little Monsters with three high-wattage Instagram videos posted in countdown form.

So what went down on stage? The show's set list doesn’t focus on Joanne deep cuts like “Grigio Girls” and “Sinner’s Prayer.” Instead, jams performed are similar to her Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show in that they chronicle the hits of her career (think “Bad Romance” and “Poker Face"). Impressively, she also took a cue from her Coachella show and brought it during fan favorite “Scheiße,” from 2011's Born This Way.

VIDEO: Lady Gaga Just Revealed Another Bold Hair Color

But what did she wear? There were no meat dresses, armadillo Alexander McQueen shoes, or seashell bikinis. Instead, Gaga offered a mix of Western-inspired bodysuits that pay homage to her cowgirl-like “Perfect Illusion” and “Million Reasons” music videos. Not to be missed? Floor-length red gowns that trailed far beneath the stage. She also turned to Alexander Wang for a custom leather bodysuit with tattoo embroidery and plenty of fringe along with another Vex Clothing, latex fringe piece. Giuseppe Zanotti created two custom booties for the tour, one covered in white leather and crystals along with a black velvet pair.

Scroll down to see the best from opening night of the Joanne World Tour.

1 of 10 Kevin Mazur/Getty

THE PINK HAT RETURNS

The pink hat seen on the Joanne album cover made a return to the stage. Gaga this time paired it with a fully embellished white coat. 

2 of 10 Kevin Mazur/Getty

ANGELIC WHITE 

Gaga performed "Bad Romance" in a white crystallized bodysuit with sharp, geometric sleeves and shoulders and matching white booties. It's similar to the white display she gave us at the Super Bowl, minus the feather-like oversize eyemask. She paired it all with custom white leather Giuseppe Zanotti booties with a crystal band and block heel. 

 

3 of 10 Kevin Mazur/Getty

COVERED IN SONG TITLES

Her white, hand-painted, super distressed Lanotta Studio fringe blazer covered in song titles like "Perfect Illusion" and album names like The Fame, all painted by V2Bentley

4 of 10 Kevin Mazur/Getty

ROCK-AND-ROLL MEETS COUNTRY

She hit the stage in a spectacular fringe-covered black leather jacket with fishnets, black thigh-high boots, and a matching cowgirl hat. 

5 of 10 Kevin Mazur/Getty

The More Fringe, The Better 

Black leather was a common thread throughout the night. 

6 of 10 Kevin Mazur/Getty

BEDAZZLED COWGIRL 

In addition to fringe, she also upped the ante with a cowgirl-appropriate—and totally glittery—hat. 

7 of 10 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Lady in Red

For "Dancin' in Circles," the pop star turned to a red bodysuit with leather boots. 

8 of 10 Kevin Mazur/Getty

"Bloody Mary"

To perform "Bloody Mary," she changed out of a red Norma Kamali sleeping bag coat with a 10-foot train that later unveiled a shouldered red bodysuit with a red leather custom DROMe top and matching boots. 

9 of 10 Kevin Mazur/Getty

PEARL-COVERED PASTELS 

Who doesn't love some pearls? Gaga hit the stage in a long-sleeve pastel blue bodysuit with dramatic sleeves and scattered pearls. Her lace-up, knee-high matching boots were the perfect pairing. 

10 of 10 Splash News

All-Over Netting

Gaga paired her glittering long-sleeve bodysuit with dark fishnet stockings and custom white leather Giuseppe Zanotti booties.

