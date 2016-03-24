Lady Gaga Ditches Red Carpet Elegance and Goes Casual in Ripped Denim

Before her rise to fame with, well, The Fame, Lady Gaga was just a waitress on Manhattan’s Cornelia Street, likely carrying a freshly mixed cocktail in one hand and dreams of stardom in the other. So it’s not surprising that for a recent outing, the star brought her Grammy- and Golden Globe-winning status back down to earth and proved that she’s really just a tried-and-true New Yorker.

Yes, Gaga has lately slayed in custom red carpet gowns that showcase her chameleon-like ability to channel Old Hollywood; however, you don’t have to have a crimson-hued floor beneath you to shine. In fact, after taking home the honor of Editor of the Year in a gorgeous brocade Saint Laurent frock at The Daily Front Row’s second annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards last week, the Born This Way singer skipped the after-party at Mr. Chow and instead headed to Giorgio Baldi, an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica.

So what did she wear for what we presume to have been a late-night spaghetti session? For dinner with fellow musician and friend Mark Ronson, who’s rumored to be helping amp up her fifth studio album (expected to be released later this year), Gaga rocked a super simple jeans and tee combination. Her light-wash denim had strategic rips with a rock-n-roll vibe and her minimalist gray shirt was just that.

Don’t think the Lady forgot to put the capital F in fashion, though. As expected, she continued to rock her platinum blonde ‘do with confidence and threw on a studded pair of dark tinted glasses. Her inches-high platform heels also reminded us of her Fame Monster days, when sky-high shoes were the norm.

RELATED: See Lady Gaga's Inspiring New Tattoo

This, of course, isn’t the first time Gaga has turned to denim for a relaxed sartorial look.

WANG #NYFW A photo posted by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Sep 13, 2015 at 8:48am PDT

Flashback to Copenhagen. I think I've been to 7 different countries in the last two weeks. A photo posted by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jul 20, 2015 at 9:08am PDT

Flashback, Copenhagen post-show rolling into La Fontaine at 2am for a jazz sit in. #RivingtonRebelsInDenmark @briannewmanny A photo posted by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jul 20, 2015 at 11:11am PDT

When people sweat my style week to week I be like... A photo posted by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jul 19, 2015 at 7:41am PDT

Daddy's jacket is my fav A photo posted by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jul 17, 2015 at 4:06pm PDT

Thank you La Fontaine for my new favorite t-shirt and having the boys and I sit in at the Jazz club last night. Copenhagen is for swingin' A photo posted by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jul 9, 2015 at 9:22am PDT

Giddy up 🚬💋 A photo posted by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jun 20, 2015 at 7:24am PDT

Where am I?? A photo posted by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jun 12, 2015 at 1:10am PDT

RELATED: How to Stylishly Wear Denim on Denim

Keep on killin’ it, Gaga.